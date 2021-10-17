IT raids on a company working for Congress, found unaccounted wealth

The Income Tax Department has raided several locations of the company, which is handling election management in several states for the Congress, where large-scale disturbances have come to the fore. According to the IT department, a total of seven locations of digital marketing company Design Box Creative Private Limited located in Chandigarh, Mohali, Surat and Bangalore were searched, besides a hotel room where the company’s MD was staying. On October 12, the department conducted raids in several states.

According to sources in the IT department, this company was doing election campaign work for the Congress on the digital platform. This company was working for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. The department claims that the company has deliberately overstated revenue and expenses with the intention of tax evasion, besides doing unaccounted cash transactions.

It has been found in the raids that the directors of the company had also recorded their personal expenses as expenses of the company. It was seen here that luxury vehicles were bought in the name of company employees and entry operators, which were being used by the family members of the directors. The entry operator has admitted to transferring cash and unaccounted income to the group through hawala operators.

Apart from this, another company was raided. This company is involved in the work of Solid Waste Management. The CBDT statement said that evidence has been found which makes it clear that this group was working on bogus bills of expenses and subcontracting.

According to initial estimates, fraudulent expenditure of about Rs 70 crore has been shown in this way. The CBDT said that investments in properties worth about Rs 7 crore have been detected without any accounts. Apart from this, unaccounted cash of 1.95 crore and jewelery worth Rs 65 lakh have been seized.

