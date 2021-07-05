It took four months for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to name daughter Aaradhya

New Delhi. When a child is born in any household, the first thing to do is to name it. Every parent is very excited to name the baby. Everyone wants their child to be the most beautiful and unique. The same happens with Bollywood celebs. Every celeb’s kids are totally different. The children of celebs are always in the limelight, so they keep their child’s name very thoughtfully. But did you know that it took four months for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to name their daughter Aaradhya.

Also read: Why does Salman Khan lie down on the ground in ‘Bigg Boss’? Rohit Shetty told the reason

Meaning of the name Aaradhya

First let us tell you the meaning of the name of Aaradhya. The name Aaradhya has two meanings. The first meaning is that which is worthy of worship, that which can be worshipped and the second means – first of all.

Ash told why it took time

Aishwarya Rai herself had told in an interview that why did it take her four months to name Aaradhya? Aishwarya said, ‘Abhishek and I always thought of this name (Aaradhya) but then we kept this name in front of our families. When you have a baby, time passes very quickly and we didn’t even notice that it’s been four months.’ After this Aishwarya said that after having Aaradhya, I understood that time is luxury. It is never enough for you.

Also read: Neena Gupta wants to romance Ranbir Kapoor at the age of 62

Aaradhya knows about the family’s legacy

Let us tell you that in November this year, Aaradhya will turn 10 years old. In such a situation, earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan had told in an interview that Ash has taught Aaradhya well about the legacy of her family. Abhishek had said, ‘He is very young. She is just nine years old now. These days he is busy with his online school. This department belongs to Aishwarya. I understand that I am not good at it. Since childhood, Aish has made Aaradhya realize which family she comes from. She knows that her grandparents and parents are actors.

#months #Aishwarya #Rai #Abhishek #Bachchan #daughter #Aaradhya