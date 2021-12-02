It was a no-brainer MS Dhoni Opener Robin Uthappa feels Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals must have retained opener Shikhar Dhawan

Robin Uthappa also feels that the franchise should have retained both Rabada and Nortje. Robin Uthappa feels that by doing this, Delhi Capitals could have strengthened their fast bowling unit by taking Indian fast bowlers along.

Indian batsman Robin Uthappa is not happy with the decision of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals regarding retention. According to him, the franchise had to retain Shikhar Dhawan as he has done exceptionally well for him. Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Enrique Nortje.

In recent years, Delhi Capitals has built up its team. As Chairman Parth Jindal said on the Star Sports show, “It was a difficult decision for him to drop some key players.” However, MS Dhoni’s opener Robin Uthappa feels that the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have made big achievements for the team. It’s surprising to drop one of them.

Delhi Capitals also did not retain South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Instead, he went with his (Rabada) compatriot Nortje. Robin Uthappa was a part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Robin Uthappa said on Star Sports, ‘About Shikhar, definitely. He has done exceptionally well for them. There was nothing to think about retaining them. No mind was to be put into it. It was the same with Kagiso Rabada.

Uthappa said, “If he had Kagiso and Nortje, he could have sharpened his bowling edge. Then you would have gone for a few more Indian pacers. You would have had your own bowling line-up. That would have been a very dangerous bowling brigade. A match winning bowling line-up.

He said, ‘We know how dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan can be. Despite that they let one of the pair go, it’s actually quite surprising.’ Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for 16, Axar Patel 12 and Prithvi Shaw for 7.5 crores, while Enrique Nortje for Rs 6.5 crores.

Delhi Capitals have done impressively in the recent IPL. The team reached the playoffs in IPL 2019. He also played in the final of IPL 2020. Even though she could not play the final in the previous editions of the league, she presented herself as one of the strongest contenders. Made some great promises.