‘It was childish and reeked of sycophancy’

Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut was in a lot of discussion about the statement of ‘freedom in begging’. While Congress leaders had demanded to take back the Padma Shri from him for this statement, BJP leaders also disagreed with his statement. At the same time, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata, was also furious over this statement of Kangana Ranaut. He termed Kangana Ranaut’s statement as ‘stupid’ and also childish.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s statement, Mukesh Khanna also shared a post on Instagram and said that even though the statement is inspired by sycophancy, it should be laughed at. In the post, he did not name Kangana Ranaut, but shared her picture, Mukesh Khanna wrote, “People were asking me why I didn’t comment on the recent statement about Indian independence.”

Mukesh Khanna further wrote in his post, “But I did comment on it. Even if it is neither heard nor seen. So I thought I would issue a statement publicly. In my view this statement is very childish and funny. It is also inspired by sycophancy. Was this statement to show lack of education or was it a side effect of getting Padma Shri award. I do not know.” Mukesh Khanna further wrote in the post, “But we all know that our country became independent on 15th August, 1947. Changing this fact would be nothing but a folly.”

Let us tell you that a few days ago, while presenting a clarification on her controversial statement, Kangana Ranaut had said that if someone tells which freedom struggle took place in 1947, then I will return the Padma Shri. Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut had also said that as far as getting freedom in 2014 is concerned, I had specifically said that we can have physical freedom but India’s consciousness and conscience became independent only in 2014. A dead civilization has come alive and is flapping its wings.

On the other hand, famous writer Javed Akhtar, while targeting the actress, wrote, “Her point can be understood completely. Those who have nothing to do with the freedom movement, why would they feel bad if some people even call this freedom as ‘beggar’.”