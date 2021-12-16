It was difficult for us, but mother is a fighter; Sikander Kher said on Kirron Kher’s cancer, will meet mother after many days

Actor Sikander Kher is currently in discussion about his web series Arya. Sikandar played the character of ‘Daulat’ in this web series and is currently in discussion about his next projector ‘The Monkey Man’. This is a wonderful opportunity to come in his career and during this time his mother Kirron Kher is also undergoing treatment for cancer. During a recent interview, Sikandar openly discussed his mother’s health, battle with illness and upcoming projects.

Sikandar told, ‘My mother’s treatment started when I was far away from her. I was in Indonesia shooting for ‘The Monkey Man’ and it was during this time that we got to know about his cancer. It was a very difficult time for all of us. It was a time that we weren’t happy to know about, but my mother is a fighter and she is a strong woman. He has single-handedly raised a giant animal like me. She took care of me till now, for her cancer is a small thing which she will cure in no time.

Sikander further adds, ‘A lot of people love him, this is what sends our family a hopeful and positive things. When I was at home, he was undergoing treatment, I have seen him fighting a disease like cancer. He gave a befitting reply to cancer, slowly he is also recovering, we already know all these things. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, so it is best to go with the current. So our aim is to keep it simple and normal. As long as it is possible, we will also try to do so.

Sikander said, ‘It became more difficult for us during the lockdown and Kovid-19. I was not going near them. It has become a matter of another step. When I return home, I will quarantine myself for some time and will also meet him after some time, I want to see him all the time. All I would like to say is that the mother is slowly coming out of the disease and is also recovering.