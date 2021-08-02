It Was His Day Off. Then the Space Station Went for a Spin.

It was 11:34 a.m. Houston time.

“We got two messages – just two lines of code – saying something was wrong,” Mr. Scoville said.

The messages indicated that the space station had lost “attitude control”, meaning that it had started to tip over. Usually four large, heavy gyroscopes spinning at 6000 rpm keep the space station stable, but some force seemed to overpower them.

“And at first I was like, ‘Oh, is that a false indication?'” Mr Scoville said. “And then I looked at the video monitors and saw all the ice and rocket fire. This is not a joke. A real event. So let’s go. You get about a half-breath of “Oh, dammit, what now?” And then you push that down and you solve the problem. “

Nauka’s thrusters had started firing, trying to pull away from a space station he was securely docked to.

Worse, there was no way to turn them off.

His counterparts at mission control in Russia told him that Nauka was configured so that he could only receive commands directly from a ground station in Russia. The next pass over Russia was 70 minutes away.

The new Russian module is docked under the space station. When Nauka tried to move, he pulled the rear of the space station down and the front tilted up. “It’s just like doing a back flip,” said Scoville.

The spin rate peaked at 0.56 degrees per second, said Scoville. This rotation is not fast enough to generate significant artificial gravity – he said astronauts reported almost no noticeable change in conditions within the station.