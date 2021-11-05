It was very important for me to come out of the wrong relationship; When Sussanne Khan told the reason for her divorce from Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in the year 2014. After this, the fans of both were surprised. Many years later, Sussanne Khan gave the reason for the divorce.

Hrithik Roshan started his career as an actor with the film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ released in the year 2000. He appeared in the lead role in this film and the film proved to be a super hit. After the release of the film, Hrithik became very popular among girls and he told during an interview that after the release of this film, he had relationships with 30 thousand girls. However, in the same year, Hrithik married Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik and Sussanne Khan were counted among the power couples of Bollywood. After this, both of them separated in the year 2014. Many years later, in an interview with Femina, Sussanne Khan discussed her divorce. He had said, ‘We had reached a point in life where we thought it was right to separate. We needed to know this in our relationship and I was not ready to be in a bad relationship at any cost.’

Sussanne had insisted that there is no such sourness in the relationship between me and Hrithik. We both are completely committed towards our sons and we are taking our life decisions according to their interest. Hrithik and I will always be close friends. We both talk a lot even though we are no longer together. We have a lot of respect for each other even after coming out of the relationship between husband and wife. When children are involved, it is important for us to put aside differences and protect them.

The meeting took place at the traffic signal: Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan first met at a traffic signal. Hrithik had told that here both of them were stuck in a jam at a traffic signal. Both were present in their respective cars. During this, his first sight was on Sussanne Khan. The two later started dating each other. After dating for some time, both of them decided to get married. Although many reasons were given for the separation of both, but both of them never discussed it openly in the media.