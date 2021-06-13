‘It wasn’t a zoom call’: BBC anchor wears shorts under desk, viral video triggers hilarious reactions

‘It wasn’t a zoom name’: BBC anchor wears shorts under desk, viral video triggers hilarious reactions



Whereas the summer time months are certain to go away one sweating, a BBC anchor appeared to have gone a step forward to struggle the warmth when he determined to put on a pair of shorts under his desk whereas reporting.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, options anchor Shaun Ley sporting a jacket and a tie from the waist up however a pair of shorts beneath.

Many considered noticed the ‘semi-formal’ mixture when the digital camera panned to a wider view of the newsroom from the place the anchor was reporting on Israel. Based on The Guardian, the newsreader was seen in informal apparel on the day the UK recorded the most well liked day of 2021 up to now.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on-line, the video has gone viral on social media and has triggered a plethora of hilarious reactions amongst netizens. “Did somebody overlook to inform BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom name?” wrote a consumer, whereas sharing screenshots of the viral clip.

Nevertheless, some additionally supported the anchor and tweeted, “It doesn’t matter what he wears to be comfy as he typically does lengthy night classes.”

Did somebody overlook to inform BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom name? pic.twitter.com/xHA0zfNzXs — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 4, 2021

Do you assume on the UK’s hottest day of the 12 months that he stated “I’m Shaun Ley” or “I’m sporting shorts right now”? #hottestday #bbcnewscast #bbc pic.twitter.com/h7xEajWSAc — Kevin Bellwood (@kevinbellwood) June 4, 2021

BBC newsreader Shaun Ley yesterday: formal above the desk, extra informal beneath. pic.twitter.com/pl9p31ihvw — Martin Ingram (@martiningram) June 4, 2021

BBC newsreader wears weather-appropriate apparel. — Amy Stevens (she/her) (@AmyLouise2201) June 4, 2021

Shaun Ley is a superb journalist and asks some probing questions of his company and listens to the solutions. It doesn’t matter what he wears to be comfy as he typically does lengthy night classes. — judith Elderkin (@judith_elderkin) June 4, 2021