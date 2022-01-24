It will cost money to run Instagram, know how much will be charged and who will benefit the most

Instagram has invited some content creators from the US to test this feature. Those who will test the feature for the next few weeks and after that the company will launch it.

Instagram users will have to pay for social media accounts very soon. For this, Instagram’s parent company Meta is working on a subscription feature. In which users will have to pay a fee of Rs 73 every month to access the content on Instagram. At the same time, on this whole matter, the company says that Instagram creators and influencers will benefit from this. Let us tell you that no official policy has been issued by the company regarding this paid feature.

But Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Instagram’s parent company Meta, shared a Facebook post and said that the company is testing a subscription-based model for Instagram creators. This new subscription feature is limited to the US only. With the help of which users will be able to subscribe to their favorite creator and the creator will also get money.

Features of Instagram subscription

, Content creators will be able to charge for their exclusive content.

, Users will have to subscribe for live videos and video content of their favorite creators.

, Right now 10 US creators will test the feature.

, For this, a fee of Rs 73 to Rs 743 will have to be paid per month.

This feature is currently undergoing testing – Instagram has invited some content creators from the US to test this feature. Those who will test the feature for the next few weeks and after that the company will launch it.

Also read: Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7Pro: Two new 5G smartphones of Oppo will be launched soon, these powerful features will be available with 8GB RAM

What will be the cut in the revenue of content creators – Instagram is planning to make no cut in the revenue of its content creators till 2023. Because the company believes that the company will benefit from the creators being self-sufficient. At the same time, creators will be able to check the total earnings from subscriptions, all subscribers, new subscriptions and cancellations from their subscription settings.