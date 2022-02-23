World

Italian city fundraises to pay retirees’ rising energy bills

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Italian city fundraises to pay retirees’ rising energy bills
Written by admin
Italian city fundraises to pay retirees’ rising energy bills

Italian city fundraises to pay retirees’ rising energy bills

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florence is famous for its contributions to Italian art, architecture and cuisine. But nowadays, local leaders in the city, considered the birthplace of the Renaissance, are more concerned with worldly matters: paying bills.

Amid rising energy costs across Europe, officials at the Palazzo Vecchio – a building that serves as a museum alongside Florence’s City Hall – have partnered with a local nonprofit organization to help retirees of certain incomes maintain their abilities through “Adopt-A”. -Bill “fundraising campaign.

“Florence is a city where you live well, and because of this, people live very long,” said Mayor Dario Nardella.

Luigi Bonnie, a 95-year-old retired Florentine, shows a newspaper article "Accept a bill" The initiative, during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in Florence, Italy, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, is an appeal to wealthy residents to help those elderly people pay for utility bills.

Luigi Bonnie, a 95-year-old retired Florentine, showed a newspaper article about the “Adopt-a-Bill” initiative during an interview, a request to wealthy residents during an interview to help those elderly people pay for utility bills. The Associated Press reports Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home in Florence, Italy.
(AP Photo / Domenico Stanelis)

Two U.S. tourists accused of stabbing a Rome police officer

A significant number of Florentine retirees, however, earn less than 9,000 euros (10,205) a year and cannot afford to end up with the expected 55% increase in household electricity costs and 42% increase in residential gas bills, he says.

Widow Luigi Bonnie, 96, confirmed this. He says that by the end of February, he will empty his bank account and spend his monthly pension check below 600 euros ($ 680) before covering the utilities.

“Either I eat or I rent,” said Bonnie, sitting on the sofa with the daily newspaper in her hand.

READ Also  Short of the Mandate They Crave, Military Leaders Race to Vaccinate Troops

To help her and others over the age of 65 and living alone in Florence’s estimated 30,000 residents, the city administration launched a fundraising campaign with the nonprofit Montedomini Foundation, which runs projects aimed at helping the city’s retirees.

Governance rules need to be included in climate talks to handle promised billions: Minister

The campaign raised 33,000 euros (over $ 37,000) in its first few days. According to Sarah Fanaro, the city’s welfare counselor, more than 200 non-citizens, including Florentines living abroad, have donated.

“Our goal is to raise funds to ensure that every elderly person who asks us for help can get help to cover the increase in bills due to the (energy cost) increase,” Fanaro said.

Utility bills are raising electricity prices from Poland to the United Kingdom – and raising inflation rates. In response, governments across Europe have been rushing to provide assistance to residents and businesses as utility companies bear costs to customers.

In Turkey, where economic pressures have escalated and protests have fueled, there are similar “adopt-a-bill” initiatives in the opposition-led municipalities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The municipality of Istanbul’s website says about 49 million Turkish lira (about 6 3.6 million) have been donated since 2020, covering 320,000 utility bills.

The government of Italian Premier Mario Draghi has passed a bill worth more than 8 billion euros ($ 9 billion) to help blunt the effects of rising electricity prices for businesses and individuals.

The government’s recent decree issued on Friday also had a far-sighted element: it looks to accelerate Italy’s transition to more renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, to make the country less dependent on imported supplies.

Two elderly women buy food at a market in Florence, Italy, on Thursday, February 18, 2022.

Two elderly women buy food at a market in Florence, Italy, on Thursday, February 18, 2022.
(AP Photo / Domenico Stanelis)

READ Also  Fauci Warns Against Large New Year’s Eve Parties as Covid Cases Hit Pandemic High – Gadget Clock

The pope has called on Parnets to “never condemn” their gay children

Italy currently imports 90% of its gas, most of it from Russia, and Draghi insists that any EU sanctions to exempt Russia from recognizing the two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine must exempt the energy sector.

The Association of Italian Mayors says the government’s response has so far been insufficient to help cities cope with the millions of euros in additional energy costs, allowing them to choose between balancing budgets or cutting services.

Florence, Rome and other cities darkened their municipal monuments and local government buildings on 10 February to draw attention to the situation.

Florence’s Adopt-a-Bill campaign enjoys popular support. In addition to being a top tourist destination, the capital of the Tuscany region of Italy has a long record of successfully providing social services to poor and vulnerable residents.

“It’s a great initiative because you can help people who can’t afford to pay the bills in a shameless way at affordable prices,” said Luka Menoni, owner of a butcher’s shop at the Sant’Ambrogio indoor food market in Florence.

“I’m paying the (electricity) bill myself that I used to pay,” Menoni said.

Bonnie might be getting some help for her energy bill so she can get in the winter and stop the expected transfer to an old age home. But he still has a tight budget that doesn’t allow for much luxury.

“Steaks? Meat? Let’s not talk about it. I eat (cheap) packaged food,” he said. After my wife died, he said, I became proficient in economic cooking.

READ Also  With two years to go until Iowa caucuses, little GOP appetite to upend presidential nominating calendar

#Italian #city #fundraises #pay #retirees #rising #energy #bills

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment