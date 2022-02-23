Italian city fundraises to pay retirees’ rising energy bills



Florence is famous for its contributions to Italian art, architecture and cuisine. But nowadays, local leaders in the city, considered the birthplace of the Renaissance, are more concerned with worldly matters: paying bills.

Amid rising energy costs across Europe, officials at the Palazzo Vecchio – a building that serves as a museum alongside Florence’s City Hall – have partnered with a local nonprofit organization to help retirees of certain incomes maintain their abilities through “Adopt-A”. -Bill “fundraising campaign.

“Florence is a city where you live well, and because of this, people live very long,” said Mayor Dario Nardella.

A significant number of Florentine retirees, however, earn less than 9,000 euros (10,205) a year and cannot afford to end up with the expected 55% increase in household electricity costs and 42% increase in residential gas bills, he says.

Widow Luigi Bonnie, 96, confirmed this. He says that by the end of February, he will empty his bank account and spend his monthly pension check below 600 euros ($ 680) before covering the utilities.

“Either I eat or I rent,” said Bonnie, sitting on the sofa with the daily newspaper in her hand.

To help her and others over the age of 65 and living alone in Florence’s estimated 30,000 residents, the city administration launched a fundraising campaign with the nonprofit Montedomini Foundation, which runs projects aimed at helping the city’s retirees.

The campaign raised 33,000 euros (over $ 37,000) in its first few days. According to Sarah Fanaro, the city’s welfare counselor, more than 200 non-citizens, including Florentines living abroad, have donated.

“Our goal is to raise funds to ensure that every elderly person who asks us for help can get help to cover the increase in bills due to the (energy cost) increase,” Fanaro said.

Utility bills are raising electricity prices from Poland to the United Kingdom – and raising inflation rates. In response, governments across Europe have been rushing to provide assistance to residents and businesses as utility companies bear costs to customers.

In Turkey, where economic pressures have escalated and protests have fueled, there are similar “adopt-a-bill” initiatives in the opposition-led municipalities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The municipality of Istanbul’s website says about 49 million Turkish lira (about 6 3.6 million) have been donated since 2020, covering 320,000 utility bills.

The government of Italian Premier Mario Draghi has passed a bill worth more than 8 billion euros ($ 9 billion) to help blunt the effects of rising electricity prices for businesses and individuals.

The government’s recent decree issued on Friday also had a far-sighted element: it looks to accelerate Italy’s transition to more renewable energy sources, especially solar energy, to make the country less dependent on imported supplies.

Italy currently imports 90% of its gas, most of it from Russia, and Draghi insists that any EU sanctions to exempt Russia from recognizing the two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine must exempt the energy sector.

The Association of Italian Mayors says the government’s response has so far been insufficient to help cities cope with the millions of euros in additional energy costs, allowing them to choose between balancing budgets or cutting services.

Florence, Rome and other cities darkened their municipal monuments and local government buildings on 10 February to draw attention to the situation.

Florence’s Adopt-a-Bill campaign enjoys popular support. In addition to being a top tourist destination, the capital of the Tuscany region of Italy has a long record of successfully providing social services to poor and vulnerable residents.

“It’s a great initiative because you can help people who can’t afford to pay the bills in a shameless way at affordable prices,” said Luka Menoni, owner of a butcher’s shop at the Sant’Ambrogio indoor food market in Florence.

“I’m paying the (electricity) bill myself that I used to pay,” Menoni said.

Bonnie might be getting some help for her energy bill so she can get in the winter and stop the expected transfer to an old age home. But he still has a tight budget that doesn’t allow for much luxury.

“Steaks? Meat? Let’s not talk about it. I eat (cheap) packaged food,” he said. After my wife died, he said, I became proficient in economic cooking.