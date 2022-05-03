Italian Dictator Benito Mussolini shot and hanged upside down – When a brutal dictator was hanged upside down after being shot, read the full story

There is a country in the world map, Italy… once upon a time there was a cruel dictator named Benito Mussolini. People once worshiped this dictator like a god, but when the time changed, the same countrymen hung his dead body at the crossroads. Mussolini, who led the National Fascist Party, was the leader of Italy. During World War II, Mussolini joined the Axis group and participated in the war.

Born on July 29, 1883, in the village of Pridapyo, Italy, Benito Mussolini’s father was a blacksmith by profession and mother was a teacher. He was thrown out of school after a violent clash with classmates during his schooling. However, then he completed the rest of his education somehow from another school. After this, at the age of 19, he himself became a teacher, but after a few days he fled to Switzerland. Then after a few years he came back and remained in the army and also did journalism.

During World War I in 1914, Mussolini believed that Italy should join the war on behalf of Britain and France. After the end of World War I, in 1919, there was a period of intense nationalism in Italy. Only then did Mussolini establish a political organization. In the year 1922, on the intervening night of 27-28 October, thousands of people marched on Rome under the leadership of Mussolini. Their demand was that the then Prime Minister should resign.

The country’s army also pulled out before Mussolini and then the Prime Minister had to give up power. Mussolini ruled Italy for 21 consecutive years from 1922 to 1943. Even though Mussolini was in power till 1943, his stars began to go downhill; When he attacked Abyssinia in the year 1935. It is believed that after this attack, the foundation of the Second World War was laid.

By July 1943, after several defeats, Mussolini had to resign from the post of Prime Minister and was then taken into custody. However, the German dictator Hitler did rescue him; But by then the situation had turned against Mussolini. 26 April 1945 Mussolini was captured while trying to escape to Switzerland. Then on April 28, 1945, Mussolini, his girlfriend Claretta Petacchi and 16 of his associates were shot.

On the morning of April 29, 1945, the bodies of Mussolini, his girlfriend and 16 others were dumped in a Milan square by a truck. In this square, people pelted stones, kicked and punched the bodies of Mussolini and others and insulted in various ways. Then after a while their bodies were hung upside down. Let us tell you that on April 30, 1945, two days after the death of Mussolini, German dictator Hitler also committed suicide.