Italian mafia Gioacchino Gammino arrested in Spain with help of google maps

A number of days in the past there was a information from Spain, in which a girl was in search of a method with the help of Google Map; As a result of of which she was in hazard. However now a case has come to gentle from Italy the place this map has proven what the Italian police couldn’t do in 20 years.

Truly, the case is from Italy the place a mafia had escaped from the jail of Rome about 20 years in the past. Who was later declared a fugitive by the federal government. In these 20 years, the police might by no means get any clue of him. However whereas looking the photograph in Google Maps Road View by the Italian Police, this fugitive mafia was seen standing in entrance of a store in Spain. After this, the Italian police, who got here into motion, caught him a couple of days later.

In keeping with native media studies, essentially the most wished gangster Gioacchino Gammino was convicted of a homicide. However this vicious gangster escaped from Rome jail in the 12 months 2002. After this the police was in search of him and raiding the doable locations. Gamino, a member of the Sicilian Mafia gang, had made his new base in Galapagar, Spain, and was residing right here with his household.

Gambino had opened a fruit and vegetable store in Spain and was working as a chef in a lodge right here. He modified his title to Manuel and received married. Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian Anti-Mafia Police Unit (DIA), stated that after we checked the pictures acquired, the knowledge turned out to be right.

In keeping with Deputy Director Nicola Altiero, Gamino was sentenced to life in jail for the homicide. On the identical time, Gamino, who was saved in the custody of the Spanish police, additionally requested the police how he was discovered, as he had neither met nor spoke on the cellphone with household and kin for the previous 10 years. In keeping with the police, the method of bringing Gambino to Italy will probably be accomplished by the tip of February.