Italian Police Break Up Drug Smuggling Ring Tied to Calabria Mob



Near Switzerland, police said that in the provinces of Como and Varese, they first offered their skills to help local entrepreneurs avoid paying taxes and make huge profits – but then they threatened them, extorted money and eventually took over their companies. Investigators in the area seized assets believed to be owned by Andrangheta, valued at more than 2.5 million euros (2.9 million).

In a conversation wiretapped by police, a group in northern Italy identified another member of the network as “a good Christian – he was baptized by the sword, you know?” It was a reference to the initiation rites of Calabrian mafia families.

“The whole area is ours,” said one man in another wiretap as he stood next to trucks and containers at the port of Gioia Tauro, the largest seaport in southern Italy. “I’m in charge here and they have to bow down.”

The plaintiffs are also investigating the role of two local officials, the former mayor of a town near Como and one of their council members, who are believed to have met with the Andrangeta mobsters in Calabria.

“People who approach these people in difficult circumstances or under the illusion of making a good profit should understand that they are playing with fire,” Ricardo Targetti, the public prosecutor in Milan, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mobsters did not limit their work to Italy, officials said.

In Switzerland, the canton of St. Gallen has become a “logistical base” for them, police said in a statement. Some members of the organization live there and trade in drugs from Italy. The country’s laws are less stringent when it comes to punishing a series of crimes, including mafia organizations.

“You can live in Switzerland,” a mobster was heard observing in a wiretap. “Not like Italy, where they put you to life.”