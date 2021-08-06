Italians (Mostly) Embrace a ‘Green Pass’ to Prove Vaccination on Its First Day

ORBETELLO, Italy – Friday, the first day Italians were required to present a national health passport to access indoor restaurants, museums, gymnasiums, theaters and a wide range of social activities, Margherita Catenuto, 18, from Sicily , proudly displayed a bar code at the Capitoline Museum in Rome certifying that she was vaccinated.

“It’s like showing that you have a conscience,” Ms. Catenuto said as she entered. “You do it for yourself and you do it for others. It is very reasonable.

Similar measures to stem the coronavirus pandemic have sparked large protests in France and have bitterly divided Americans between cities that will need vaccine passes, like New York, and entire regions of the country that even consider them. masks as an affront to their rights. But the Italians especially welcomed their new Green Pass with wide acceptance and, after some compromises, a virtual political consensus.

After a long populist period that favored anti-establishment fervor and viral propaganda over pragmatism and expertise, Italians are suddenly enjoying a high season of rationality.