Italians Stun Even Themselves in 100 Meters and High Jump
TOKYO – The man in Corridor 3 was a mystery to almost everyone, including the world-class sprinters who lined up next to him for one of the biggest races on one of the biggest stages in the world. sport.
“I really didn’t know anything about him,” said Fred Kerley of the United States.
“I thought my main competition would be the Americans,” said Andre De Grasse of Canada.
The man in lane 3 was an El Paso-born Italian named Lamont Marcell Jacobs, and he won Olympic gold on Sunday in the men’s 100 meters. His result came as a shock for Kerley, who finished second, and for De Grasse, who finished third, and for Jacobs himself, who thought he had already achieved his Olympic dream by simply qualifying for the final of the eight-way race.
Once there, Jacobs, 26, decided to take it a step further. Plus, in this case, meant becoming the first person other than Usain Bolt to win the event at the Olympics since 2004 and erasing his anonymity in exactly 9.80 seconds, a personal best and a European record. He sent the few dozen scattered Italian supporters to a largely empty stadium in a state bordering on delirium.
When asked if he thought he would win, Jacobs replied, “No. No. No. I think it takes me four or five years to understand and realize what’s going on.
After crossing the finish line with a sparkling diamond necklace around his neck, Jacobs digested what he had done by screaming and jumping into the arms of Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian high jumper who was minutes away from win their own gold medal. Jacobs said they discussed their modest Olympic aspirations while playing video games the day before their competitions.
“And we said, ‘Can you imagine if we win?'” Recalls Jacobs. “No it’s impossible!”
It was the third night of athletics at the Tokyo Games, and the performances were thrilling.
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a world record set in 1995 to win the women’s triple jump. In the men’s high jump, Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clashed all evening until the two failed to climb 7-10 in three consecutive tries. They were facing the equivalent of sudden death overtime when one of the officials, citing an obscure rule, asked them if they wanted to settle for a tie instead.
“Can we have two gold medals? Barshim asked him.
Assured they could, Tamberi and Barshim embraced, their bromance on display.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Barshim said. “We are always together.”
Barshim was so excited that he broke his sunglasses.
“It’s good,” he said. “I have about 50 pairs.”
After missing the 2016 Olympics with a leg injury, Tamberi retained her cast and wrote “Road to Tokyo 2020” on it. When the Games were postponed last year, he crossed out “2020” and wrote “2021”. On Sunday, he took the cast with him to the stadium in remembrance of his hard work.
Tamberi got his gold medal about five minutes before the start of the men’s 100 meters, and Jacobs said he felt inspired. It was only then, he said, that the goal of winning his race seemed plausible.
“Olympic champions,” said Jacobs, “for us and for Italy.”
Still, her triumph was unlikely, and it offered a stark counterpoint to what had happened at the stadium the night before, when the Jamaicans swept the women’s 100-meter medal podium. No one was stunned to see them sprint for the top three places.
And then there was Jacobs, the first Italian to even make a men’s 100-meter final.
“I have no words,” he said.
Born in Texas to an Italian mother and an American father, Jacobs moved with his mother to Italy after his parents separated when he was 6 months old, he said. He never knew his father, also named Lamont, until about a year ago, when they first spoke on the phone. Jacobs said his father lives in Dallas.
“I started to have a new relationship with him,” he said. “For me, it was really important.
His father texted him a few days before Sunday’s race, assuring him he could win.
The event has long been dominated by Bolt, who retired after the 2017 world championships after doubling as the 100 and 200-meter champion in three consecutive Olympics, from 2008 to 2016.
A charismatic presence who transcended sports, Bolt left a huge void. There was no clear favorite in Sunday’s final. The peloton was also missing two notable Americans: Trayvon Bromell, who came to Tokyo with the fastest time in the world this year but failed to advance to the semi-finals, and the reigning world champion, Christian Coleman, who is serving a suspension for missing. a series of drug tests.
In a field full of outsiders, Jacobs was almost an afterthought. Until 2018, he specialized in the long jump. (His Instagram account is still @crazylongjumper.) He had never run more than 10.03 seconds in 100 meters until this year, and he was unfamiliar to more than one of the other finalists in Tokyo.
“It was my first time racing against him,” said De Grasse after winning his second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in the event.
Jacobs attributed his meteoric rise to good nutrition and training, a better start and an increased focus on his mental approach. He said he would crack up often in important races.
“Now,” he said, “my legs feel really good when it’s a big time.”
They have never felt better than on Sunday, when he ran for an Olympic title, yet unknown.
#Italians #Stun #Meters #High #Jump
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.