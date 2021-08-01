Italians Stun Even Themselves in 100 Meters and High Jump

TOKYO – The man in Corridor 3 was a mystery to almost everyone, including the world-class sprinters who lined up next to him for one of the biggest races on one of the biggest stages in the world. sport.

“I really didn’t know anything about him,” said Fred Kerley of the United States.

“I thought my main competition would be the Americans,” said Andre De Grasse of Canada.

The man in lane 3 was an El Paso-born Italian named Lamont Marcell Jacobs, and he won Olympic gold on Sunday in the men’s 100 meters. His result came as a shock for Kerley, who finished second, and for De Grasse, who finished third, and for Jacobs himself, who thought he had already achieved his Olympic dream by simply qualifying for the final of the eight-way race.

Once there, Jacobs, 26, decided to take it a step further. Plus, in this case, meant becoming the first person other than Usain Bolt to win the event at the Olympics since 2004 and erasing his anonymity in exactly 9.80 seconds, a personal best and a European record. He sent the few dozen scattered Italian supporters to a largely empty stadium in a state bordering on delirium.