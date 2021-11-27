Italy and Portugal Drawn in Same Group for World Cup Playoff

“It definitely could have been a little better,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told Italian broadcaster RAI2 after Friday’s playoff draw. “Like we would have happily avoided them,” he continued, “maybe they would have avoided us too.”

Of the many high-stakes matchups for Europe’s last three spots in Qatar, the most likely showdown was the most interesting and the first test of the new qualifying format. In the past, European playoffs have taken the form of two-legged, head-to-head matchups.

Instead, this year, 12 teams – 10 of which finished as runners-up in their qualifying group – were divided into three four-team routes, each with its own semi-finals and final. Only the winning team on each route qualifies for the World Cup.

In other words, Scotland will face Ukraine, the winner will face Wales or Austria, and Russia will host Poland for the right to face Sweden or the Czech Republic.