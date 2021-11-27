Italy and Portugal Drawn in Same Group for World Cup Playoff
Italy and Portugal were drawn in the same World Cup qualifiers on Friday, leaving either the reigning European champions (Italy) or the biggest soccer star (Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo) out of next year’s tournament in Qatar.
In the semi-finals in March, Italy will face North Macedonia at home and the winner will travel to play the other semi-final winner of the bracket – Portugal or Turkey – for one of the last three European places in the World Cup. The Portugal-Turkey winner will host the game five days later.
The prospect of such a high-stakes showdown also raised the possibility of Italy missing out on the second World Cup in a row. Italy lost the playoffs in the last World Cup in Russia in 2018 – a defeat described by a newspaper as “national shame”.
“It definitely could have been a little better,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told Italian broadcaster RAI2 after Friday’s playoff draw. “Like we would have happily avoided them,” he continued, “maybe they would have avoided us too.”
Of the many high-stakes matchups for Europe’s last three spots in Qatar, the most likely showdown was the most interesting and the first test of the new qualifying format. In the past, European playoffs have taken the form of two-legged, head-to-head matchups.
Instead, this year, 12 teams – 10 of which finished as runners-up in their qualifying group – were divided into three four-team routes, each with its own semi-finals and final. Only the winning team on each route qualifies for the World Cup.
In other words, Scotland will face Ukraine, the winner will face Wales or Austria, and Russia will host Poland for the right to face Sweden or the Czech Republic.
Wales, playing the only World Cup in 1958, was drawn in the same bracket as Scotland, which has not qualified since 1998.
Ten European teams, led by Germany, France, Belgium and England, have already qualified, with two South American favorites, Brazil and Argentina.
Friday’s draw is over A second chance at the World Cup For the other four regional federation countries. In those games, the fourth-ranked team in the CONCAF, comprising North and Central America and the Caribbean, will play the Oceania champions, while the fifth-ranked team in South America will play the fifth-ranked team in Asia.
Those games will be played as single-leg matches in Qatar next June 13 and 14 – after a two-month hiatus from the 32-team World Cup draw on April 1.
