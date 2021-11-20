Italy Braces for Protests Over Country’s Covid Health Pass

For the 18th consecutive week of such rallies, protesters prepared to gather in Milan and Rome on Saturday evening to protest Italy’s coronavirus health pass. The organizers considered a strong demonstration necessary To prove that it was a force to be reckoned with.

Police officers were deployed to protect and prevent the shops Violence store owners have lamented that the protests are disrupting business, especially with the rise in Christmas shopping.

The initial large rally in Rome in October was hijacked by violent neo-fascists, and protests have subsided since activity increased in the port city of Trieste, northeast. After suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world in the early stages of the epidemic, most Italians have embraced vaccination. And while the country is experiencing a share of growth in Europe-wide cases, the bump in its caseload is relatively small.

Roberto Burioni, chief virologist at San Rafael University in Milan, attributed Italy’s success in partially reducing the number of covidas to its aggressive vaccination campaign – more than 73 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated – and partially with an initial intervention with a health pass. . The requirement for a certificate known as a green pass has allowed Italy to avoid more drastic measures, he said, as a nationwide lockdown is being imposed in Austria from next week.