Italy Braces for Protests Over Country’s Covid Health Pass
For the 18th consecutive week of such rallies, protesters prepared to gather in Milan and Rome on Saturday evening to protest Italy’s coronavirus health pass. The organizers considered a strong demonstration necessary To prove that it was a force to be reckoned with.
Police officers were deployed to protect and prevent the shops Violence store owners have lamented that the protests are disrupting business, especially with the rise in Christmas shopping.
The initial large rally in Rome in October was hijacked by violent neo-fascists, and protests have subsided since activity increased in the port city of Trieste, northeast. After suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world in the early stages of the epidemic, most Italians have embraced vaccination. And while the country is experiencing a share of growth in Europe-wide cases, the bump in its caseload is relatively small.
Roberto Burioni, chief virologist at San Rafael University in Milan, attributed Italy’s success in partially reducing the number of covidas to its aggressive vaccination campaign – more than 73 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated – and partially with an initial intervention with a health pass. . The requirement for a certificate known as a green pass has allowed Italy to avoid more drastic measures, he said, as a nationwide lockdown is being imposed in Austria from next week.
Mr Burioni said the strict measures in the green pass required for entry into bars and clubs may have prompted young Italians to be vaccinated.
“What’s amazing about the vaccination rate for people between the ages of 19 and 29,” he said, is about 84 percent. “It’s too high.”
As Italian authorities continue to urge people to be vaccinated against the virus, the government on Friday succeeded in administering 160,000 doses in 24 hours and distributing a third dose of the vaccine to the public. But in a country of 60 million people, an estimated 6.7 million Italians over the age of 12 have not been vaccinated.
When the Green Pass was introduced last month, it was the most difficult solution in Europe, requiring the entire Italian workforce. Get vaccinated, recover from the virus, or undergo frequent negative tests to get paid.
The government has said there are no plans to tighten the pass. But some high-ranking ministers and many politicians in the country’s northern region, whose borders are on the rise with Austria and other countries where cases are on the rise, are urging the removal of swab options, making vaccination mandatory.
#Italy #Braces #Protests #Countrys #Covid #Health #Pass
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.