Italy Frees Convicted Killer of U.K. Student Meredith Kercher
ROME – An Italian judge on Tuesday acquitted the only man convicted of the 2007 murder of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, a polarizing case still under discussion both inside and outside the country.
Rudy Guedella was released after completing 13 years of his 16-year sentence, giving him time for good behavior, according to his lawyer, Fabrizio Ballarini, and court documents. He has always maintained his innocence, the lawyer said.
Mr Goode started the work-release program in September 2019, his lawyer said, and a year later, he was placed on probation, living on his own and working day shifts.
The assassination in the picturesque central Italian city of Perugia immediately drew condemnable headlines in Italy, Britain and the United States, and provoked parents’ nightmares about students abroad.
Ms. Kercher, a student at the University of Leeds, was studying in Perugia. Her body was found on November 1, 2007 in an apartment she shared with Amanda Knox, a 20-year-old Seattle student.
Five days after the murder, Ms. Knox and her boyfriend, Rafael Solesito, were arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief. Plaintiffs initially portrayed the murder as a drug-fueled sex game awkward.
Born in Ivory Coast and raised in Italy, Mr. Guede was arrested in Germany on November 20. After 20, he became acquainted with the tenants on the ground floor of a two-story house where Ms. Kercher and Ms. Knox was alive and police found his fingerprints and DNA at the crime scene.
Miss him. He was tried separately from Knox and Mr Solesito, was convicted and initially sentenced to 30 years in prison. The sentence was reduced to 16 years on appeal. Ms Knox and Mr Solesito, who were initially convicted, spent four years in prison when their case went round various Italian courts and were later acquitted in 2015 on murder charges.
Mr Guede spent most of his sentence in Viterbo, 50 miles north of Rome, and received a three-year university degree while in prison, his lawyer said.
Ms. Knox returned to the United States in 2011 and her initial sentence was overturned by an appeals court. But she said in a recent interview that she was still struggling to put up with her misconceptions.
