ROME – An Italian judge on Tuesday acquitted the only man convicted of the 2007 murder of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, a polarizing case still under discussion both inside and outside the country.

Rudy Guedella was released after completing 13 years of his 16-year sentence, giving him time for good behavior, according to his lawyer, Fabrizio Ballarini, and court documents. He has always maintained his innocence, the lawyer said.

Mr Goode started the work-release program in September 2019, his lawyer said, and a year later, he was placed on probation, living on his own and working day shifts.

The assassination in the picturesque central Italian city of Perugia immediately drew condemnable headlines in Italy, Britain and the United States, and provoked parents’ nightmares about students abroad.