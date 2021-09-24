Italy releases Catalan separatist leader from prison. Here’s how the matter went.

An Italian court released a former leader of Spain’s Catalonia region from prison on Friday, a day after his arrest on a warrant sought to be returned to Spain for trial over a failed independence bid four years ago.

The court ordered “immediate liberty” for Carles Puigdemont and did not restrict his movements, meaning he could leave the country. It did not make it clear whether he would appear for further court proceedings on a request to send him back to Spain – and, if not, whether Italy would have any way of coercing him.

Mr Puigdemont is a member of the European Parliament, giving him a degree of legal immunity, and detaining him would “compromise his right to travel freely to attend meetings of the European Parliament,” according to the court. The verdict said, lawyer provided by him and verified by The New York Times.

What charges does Mr. Puigdemont face?

If he eventually returns to Spain, he faces treason charges for his leading role in a failed attempt to declare Catalonia an independent state in the fall of 2017, following a referendum that was approved by the Spanish government and the courts. was declared illegal.