Italy Sets New Restrictions for the Unvaccinated
ROME – In a bid to stem the tide of coronavirus infection and prevent the outbreak affecting everyone, Italy on Wednesday announced new restrictions on non-vaccinators, barring them from eating at home in restaurants and bars; Attending shows, sports events and public events; And enters the nightclub.
“We have to be very careful,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a news conference on Wednesday. “We want to keep it normal.”
The decision came after the presidents of the most infected Italian territories pressured the government to take action against those not vaccinated, fearing that new lockdowns and sanctions would hamper the economic recovery of the country that imposed Europe’s first lockdown and experienced the most devastating effects of the epidemic.
Giovanni Totti, president of Liguria’s northern region, said last week: “I do not think anyone would prefer a lockdown over a variety of measures for those who defended themselves by vaccinating and those who chose not to. “We need to reassure families, citizens and businesses that this country will not close again.”
Since the beginning of the summer, Italy has made extensive use of a health pass called the Green Pass – as a primary strategy to fight the virus. People who want access to indoor dining, museums, gyms, theaters, and high-speed trains must show evidence of vaccination, negative rapid swab testing, or recent recovery from the virus.
In October, Italy became the first major European country to require a green pass for all workers, both private and public, to receive a salary.
Italian health officials say the measure prompted Italians to vaccinate more and reduce the severity of the fourth wave, compared to other European countries. But about 13 percent of adults in the country have not yet received a shot.
Under the new restrictions announced on Wednesday, non-vaccinated people will be barred from various social activities starting December 6 and ending January 15. But if their swab test is negative, they will be allowed to go to work.
If strict restrictions are required for further growth in Italian territories, they will only apply to those who have not been vaccinated.
The government has extended vaccination orders for health care workers, school teachers and school staff, and law enforcement officers. Booster shots will also be mandatory for these categories.
The Green Pass will now be required to use public buses and regional trains and also to stay in hotels.
Thousands of people gathered in Rome’s Circus Maximus and Milan last weekend to protest the “dictatorship” and the Green Pass.
But with hospital beds and intensive care units filled with unvaccinated patients, Italy joined the group of countries that are tightening their grip on citizens who stay away from shots.
Following Italy’s important decision to impose a lockdown on non-vaccinated people, Austria banned their movement from work, school, grocery shopping and travel for medical care. Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsotakis also announced more restrictions on the country’s non-vaccinated people, barring them from cinemas, theaters and gyms.
A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that the country would tighten its health pass, speed up vaccination campaigns and strengthen social exclusion rules.
Constant Méheut contributed to the report from France
