Italy Sets New Restrictions for the Unvaccinated

ROME – In a bid to stem the tide of coronavirus infection and prevent the outbreak affecting everyone, Italy on Wednesday announced new restrictions on non-vaccinators, barring them from eating at home in restaurants and bars; Attending shows, sports events and public events; And enters the nightclub.

“We have to be very careful,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a news conference on Wednesday. “We want to keep it normal.”

The decision came after the presidents of the most infected Italian territories pressured the government to take action against those not vaccinated, fearing that new lockdowns and sanctions would hamper the economic recovery of the country that imposed Europe’s first lockdown and experienced the most devastating effects of the epidemic.

Giovanni Totti, president of Liguria’s northern region, said last week: “I do not think anyone would prefer a lockdown over a variety of measures for those who defended themselves by vaccinating and those who chose not to. “We need to reassure families, citizens and businesses that this country will not close again.”