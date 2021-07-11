Italy Wins Euro 2020, Leaving England in Stunned Silence

There was noise as Italy gave up and recovered, taming England’s abandonment and snatching control of the ball, Leonardo Bonucci’s equalizer piercing the national trance. This is what happens when individual nerves bounce back and collide with tens of thousands of additional nerves: the energy generated, at a certain atomic level, is transformed and released as noise.

There was some noise before extra time, Wembley was bouncing and jumping because, well, what else can you do? There was noise before the penalty shoot-out, the prospect that haunts England more than any other. It was a busy day. In recent weeks, England have come closer and closer to the end of what they see as their years of suffering, a month of noise.

What everyone inside Wembley will remember, however, the thing that will come back to them whenever they will – whenever they can – their spirits return to this day, at this time, no it’s not the noise but its sudden suppression. , the instantaneous absence of it. No sound will resonate as long as this: the oppressive and overwhelming sound of a stadium, of a country, which had dreamed, and now started, had awakened, brutally, in the cold light of day.