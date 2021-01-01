Italy wins UEFA Euro 2020: Italy breaks England’s dream in penalty shootout; Italy wins UEFA Euro 2020; England v England Final Match Report and Highlights; Italy wins UEFA Euro 2020: going to Rome

Highlights Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout

With this, Italy became the Euro champion for the second time.

The magic of England’s star captain Harry Kane and Starling did not work

There were tears in the eyes of thousands of fans who came to cheer England.

London

There was silence among English fans at Wembley Stadium as Bukayo Saka missed a penalty shootout. England’s dream of winning the first Euro Cup remained unfulfilled and the trophy went to Rome with Italy (Italy won UEFA Euro 2020). The score was tied at 1-1 at injury time and was decided in a penalty shootout, where Italy beat England 3-2 to win the trophy.

There were tears in the eyes of the thousands of fans who came to cheer England, the players were disappointed. The Italian festival, on the other hand, was in sight. The magic of England’s star captain Harry Kane and Starling did not work and the aggressive Italy won their second Euro Cup title. He had previously won the trophy in 1968. This was Italy’s 34th unbeaten match in a row.

Italy v England England 2020 Final: Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout to win their second Euro Cup

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, is the hero of the victory

The manner in which 22-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma showed readiness in front of the goalposts is admirable. He saved the team from scoring goals on several important occasions, as well as a good performance in the shootout that made Italy champions in the Euro Cup for the second time. Or rather England’s dream was shattered.

The thrill of a penalty shootout

England captain Harry Kane took the first shot of the penalty shootout after the match remained level until injury time and the ball got caught in the net. Italy’s Domenico Berardi then scored. England’s Harry Maguire also scored, while Italy’s Andre Bellotti missed. England had a 2-1 lead, but then Bunachi and Federico scored for Italy to make it 3-2. England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, on the other hand, failed to do so.

Luke Shaw took the lead

It was only two minutes after the start of the match that K. Jersey No. 3 Luke shot on a tremendous pass from the tripper as Jaring kicked the ball into the net. The shot was so crisp that Italian goalkeeper Donruma did not have time to think. It was also Luke’s first international goal. With this, England took a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal in the first half.

Lionel Messi video call: Messi made a video call to his wife from the ground after winning the title, won her heart

Banuchi equalized

Italy made an aggressive start to the second half. He also got the benefit of it. Experienced defender Banuchi equalized in the 67th minute while playing with 1-4-3-3 formation. It was placed very close to the goal post. The goal was followed by a celebration of Italian players and fans. The Italian players came alive with the goal. His game became even more aggressive. Let me tell you that Banu has become the oldest player to score in the history of Euro Cup.

The thrill of the semifinals

Expedition to England: England broke the spell of defeat in the semi-finals as they beat Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals. England lost in the semi-finals of the 1990 and 2018 World Cups and the 1996 European Championships. England beat Germany 2-0 in the last-16 and Ukraine 4-0 in the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Denmark was a staunch opponent of England. However, there is still controversy over the penalty in which Kane scored the winning goal.

Travel to Italy: Had reached Italy after 33 victories. They defeated arch-rivals Spain in the semifinals. Italy beat Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the Euro Cup final.

