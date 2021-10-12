Italy won the Euro Cup by defeating England in the penalty shootout, Kiwi cricketer James Neesham mocked like this

Italy has become the new champion of the Euro Cup. They defeated England 3–2 in a penalty shootout in the final of the European Football Championship. Italy has won the Euro Cup title for the second time. One goal each was scored by both the teams till match time. Then there was a penalty shootout to determine the result of the match.

Luke Shaw (2nd minute) and Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci (67th) scored for England before full time. In the penalty shootout, three England players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka could not send the ball to the goalpost. Due to this, the England football team of Harry Kane had to face an embarrassing defeat in front of about 60 thousand spectators on the homeground. England reached the final of a major tournament after 55 years.

However, they lost against Italy in the penalty shootout. For the first time in Euro Cup history since 1976, the final reached a penalty shootout. The champion for the second time in the Euro Cup was decided by a penalty shoot. Earlier in 1976, the Euro Cup was won by a penalty shootout.

New Zealand pacer James Neesham took a jibe at the English team after England lost the final in a penalty shootout. He tweeted and said, ‘Why penalty shootout was resorted to for the result. Why was the team with the most passes during the match not declared the winner? I am joking.’

Let us tell you that in 2019, England won the final of the Cricket World Cup on the basis of the number of boundaries. At the same time, England’s netball player Helen Housby looked very sad about the defeat of her country. She tweeted, ‘At least for the next 48 hours I will not eat pasta.’

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? #joking — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

not eating pasta for at least 48 hours — Helen Housby (@Helenhousby1) July 11, 2021

Talking about the match, two Italian players also missed out on a goal in the penalty shootout. Jorginho and Andre Belotti could not get the ball to the goalpost. Bernadeschi, Bonucci and Berradi scored for Italy. For England, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored in the penalty shootout. England has not won any major tournament since 1966. He won the World Cup in 1966. Italy last won the Euro Cup in 1968.

Earlier, in the second minute of the match, Luke Shaw scored a goal to give England a 1-0 lead. This is the fastest goal in the history of the Euro Cup final. Luke Shaw scored the goal in 1 minute 57 seconds. The special thing is that this is the first goal of Luke Shaw for England. England had a 1-0 lead in the first half. At the start of the second half, Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci scored in the 67th minute to level the match.

Leonardo Bonucci is the first player in 15 years to score in the final of a major tournament for Italy. Prior to him, Marco Materazzi had scored against France in the 2006 World Cup.

Bonucci, at 34 years 71 days, became the oldest player to score in the Euro Cup final. He surpassed Germany’s Bernd Holgenbein (30 years 103 days). Holzenbein scored against Czechoslovakia in 1976. However, then his team lost the match.