Italy’s backbone: dependable, inseparable and, at Euro 2020, unbeatable.

Italy’s run to the Euro 2020 final has, in many ways, highlighted a sea change in the country’s football culture. Roberto Mancini’s team are young, dynamic and adventurous, designed around a fluid and technical midfield and imbued with a brilliant attacking style.

If it was this vision of Italy that drove the team through the group stage and helped them rule out Austria first and then Belgium in the round of 16, the team’s victory in the semi-final against Spain was built on a more familiar iteration: ruthless and formidable in the image of the porcelain of Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti but the inflexible concrete of Bonucci and Chiellini.

It is this Italy that England must defeat on Sunday evening if they want to lift the European Championship trophy: Italy which is not only proud of its defense but which treats it with real pleasure. As Bonucci once said, “As a defender you always like to win, 1-0.”