Italy’s Marcell Jacobs Wins the 100-Meter Dash Final, Stunning the Field

TOKYO – There’s a new fastest man in the world.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs sprinted to Olympic gold in the men’s 100 meters on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds. Jacobs, 26, was born in El Paso before moving to Italy with his mother as a young child.

Fred Kerley of the United States was second in 9.84 seconds and Andre De Grasse of Canada third (9.89).