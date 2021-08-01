Italy’s Marcell Jacobs Wins the 100-Meter Dash Final, Stunning the Field
TOKYO – There’s a new fastest man in the world.
Italy’s Marcell Jacobs sprinted to Olympic gold in the men’s 100 meters on Sunday, finishing in 9.80 seconds. Jacobs, 26, was born in El Paso before moving to Italy with his mother as a young child.
Fred Kerley of the United States was second in 9.84 seconds and Andre De Grasse of Canada third (9.89).
The event has long been dominated by Usain Bolt, who retired after the 2017 World Championships after doubling as the 100 and 200-meter champion in three consecutive Olympics, from 2008 to 2016.
Surprisingly, the field did not include the American Trayvon Bromell, who had the best time in life among the semi-finalists: 9.77 seconds, which he had run in June.
But after battling for a fourth place finish in its opening race on Saturday, he finished third in the second of three semi-finals on Sunday, missing an automatic place in the final by a thousandth of a second. The top four riders from the third semi-final were all faster than Bromell, knocking him out of the final.
Another notable American was also absent from the field: Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion, who is serving a suspension for a series of failed doping controls.
There was no clearly defined favorite, and none seemed able to fill the enormous void left by Bolt, a bright and charismatic presence on the track and an athlete who transcended the sport. But there was a lot of intrigue going into Sunday’s final, largely because no one had any idea who would win.
Earlier in the evening, Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump by jumping 15.67 meters.
Rojas started to sprint excitedly after realizing his accomplishment, putting his hands to his face in awe. The previous record was 15.50 meters, set in 1995 by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets.
Patrícia Mamona of Portugal won the silver medal and Ana Peleteiro of Spain was third.
