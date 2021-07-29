Italy’s Mr. Fix-It Tries to Fix the Country’s Troubled Justice System — and Its Politics, Too

LODI – If there is one person who does not have to be convinced of the need for an urgent push from Italy for judicial reform – on which Prime Minister Mario Draghi has bet his leadership – it is the former mayor of the city of Lodi, in the north of the country, Simone Uggetti.

Early one morning, Lodi’s financial police knocked on his door, took him to jail, strip searched him, and put him in a small cell with a convicted murderer and a drug dealer. It was the start of a five-year ordeal – on the award of city contracts, worth 5,000 euros, to manage two public swimming pools – which served his political opponents to destroy his career, his credibility, reputation and family.

“Who are you? You are the mayor who has been arrested your whole life,” Mr Uggetti said this week, still visibly shaken by the experience, which only ended in May when a court d ‘Appeal acquitted him, saying no crime had ever been committed. He cried in court. “It was the end of a nightmare,” Uggetti said. “Five years is long.

Such cases are all too common in Italy, where the sheer power of sometimes ideologically motivated magistrates can be used to pursue political blood feuds or where companies can easily be trapped in the heavy and intimidating litigation that is among them. the slowest in Europe.