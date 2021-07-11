Italy’s Victory at Euro 2020 Echoes a Broader Resurgence

ROME – The eruption of pure joy – and the car horns and the horn and the exploding and hugging fireworks, so hugging – across Italy on Sunday after his men’s national football team beat England for winning the Euro 2020 tournament marked an extraordinary turnaround, not just for a recently besieged team, but also for a recently besieged country.

But while the disjointed, indefatigable and unlikely unbeaten Italian national team boosted the country’s morale after multiple lockdowns and untold suffering caused by a brutal pandemic, it was just the latest signal of a national resurgence.

Also on Sunday, Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to compete in the men’s singles championship at Wimbledon. Shortly before going to court, Pope Francis showed his face for the first time since undergoing major colon surgery. In May, the Roman rock band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest. And Khaby Lame, a 21-year-old from near Turin, has one of the world’s most followed accounts on TikTok.