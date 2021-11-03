itbp jobs: ITBP direct recruitment 2021: get government job for specialist medical officer post, salary 85000 per month – itbp direct recruitment 2021 for medical officer, salary 85000 per month

ITBP Recruitment 2021: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has published the notification of Direct Recruitment 2021 for the post of Specialist Medical Officer. Candidates who want to get a job in ITBP can attend the walk-in-interview. ITBP Direct Recruitment 2021 notification has been published on the official website itbpolice.nic.in.



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) will conduct walk-in interviews on 15 and 16 November 2021 for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers. The interviews will be held at various locations in Greater Noida, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Details of location and reporting time can be checked in the notification. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Must have a post graduate degree or diploma in a related subject from any recognized university or institution. The Medical Council of India Act, 1956 seeks recognized medical qualifications as contained in the First and Second Schedules or Part II of the Third Schedule. Also one and a half years for the candidate with post graduate degree and two and a half years for the holder of post graduate degree or diploma or equivalent degree in the relevant special field.

Age limit

Eligible candidates applying for ITBP recruitment should not be more than 70 years of age.

ITBP job selection process, check here

The selection process includes an interview and a medical test. Candidates will be medically examined by a detailed board of medical officers for this purpose. The appointment will be subject to medical fitness.

Pay scale

Candidates seeking the post of Medical Specialist Officer will be given a stipend of Rs. 85000 per month.

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification

