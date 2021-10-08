ITBP Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Officer Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in before 27 October. Check here for latest updates

ITBP Recruitment 2021: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Medical Officer Selection Board Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Medical Officer. interested candidates ITBP Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 official website for recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in But you can apply online till 27 October 2021. The application process for recruitment to these posts was started from September 13.

According to the official notification, a total of 553 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 5 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, 201 posts of Specialist Medical Officer, 345 posts of Medical Officer, 2 posts of Dental Surgeon. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Interview, Documentation and Medical Examination.

For recruitment to the various posts of Medical Officer, the candidate should have a medical degree from a recognized university or institute. Apart from this, the maximum age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer has been fixed at 50 years. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not exceed 40 years for the post of Specialist Medical Officer and 30 years for the post of Medical Officer. At the same time, the maximum age limit for Dental Surgeon is 35 years. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has issued a new notification, these posts will be recruited

All interested candidates can apply online for the post of Medical Officer through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till 27 October. To apply, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. Check official website for more details.

UPPSC Answer Key 2021: Commission has released the answer key of the recruitment exam, you can file objection till this date