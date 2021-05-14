Itch.io is waiving all sales fees today for ‘Creator Day’



Indie recreation storefront Itch.io is waiving sales fees on every part today, Might 14th, as a part of the corporate’s first Creator Day. Anybody promoting issues on the varied storefront (which incorporates every part from indie video games to music to total magazines) will be capable to preserve “100% of sales after taxes and cost processor fees.” It’s just like Bandcamp’s month-to-month creator program Bandcamp Fridays (though Itch.io hasn’t stated on what schedule it’ll run the promotion sooner or later).

Itch.io is beloved by creators for being comparatively simple to make use of and usually extra clear than different greater recreation storefronts like Steam. It additionally takes a smaller lower than most different on-line recreation platforms: Itch.io historically solely asks for 10 % of what creators earn on its storefront compared to Apple’s App Retailer and Steam, which generally begin with a 30 % lower (you may examine different platform fees in our helpful information).

Content material requirements are additionally a bit looser on Itch.io, which may be the opposite purpose you’ve heard concerning the storefront lately. Epic Video games began providing Itch.io’s desktop shopper in April as a free obtain in its storefront (sure a retailer inside a retailer, it’s odd). As a part of the continuing Epic Video games v. Apple lawsuit, Apple tried to make use of the truth that Itch.io options experimental and sometimes sexually express content material as justification for why Epic shouldn’t be allowed to supply its app retailer as an alternative choice to Apple’s. After all Epic has no accountability to average video games offered on a wholly separate platform simply because they provide that retailer as a obtain.

On-line market drama apart, Itch.io is completely price a browse, particularly today. The video games is usually a bit NSFW and even unfinished, and there’s virtually definitely stuff you received’t need to play, learn, or take heed to, but it surely’s additionally on the leading edge. Whether or not you understand it or not, the subsequent large factor (or your subsequent favourite recreation) may already be hanging out on Itch.io, made by somebody on their free time. And when you purchase that recreation today, they’ll get to maintain extra of the proceeds.

Itchi.io’s Creator Day runs all of Might 14th and ends at 11:59PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (Might fifteenth).