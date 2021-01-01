itel vision 2s Price: Never seen such a cheap premium phone! Itel vision 2s will be happy to see the launch, price and features

New Delhi: Following the success of its premium-affordable Vision series in India, smartphone brand itel on Tuesday launched the Vision 2S, an innovative next-generation smartphone at an affordable price of Rs 6,999.

With this launch, Italy reaffirms its commitment to providing a seamless and superb smartphone experience in a highly affordable segment to meet the aspirations of new age customers.



“In today’s new global rankings, the use of smartphone devices has multiplied as consumers are spending more time on their mobiles,” Arijit Talapatra, CEO of Transian India, said in a statement.

“Keeping this trend in mind, with premium design and excellent range of features, the Vision 2S comes with a power-packed battery to enable customers with a seamless smartphone experience,” Talpatra said.

Amazing features

Known as the ‘Live Life Big Size’, the Vision 2S is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a premium large immersive 6.5-inch HD + IPS waterdrop display.

The smartphone will be a game-changer with premium design and technologically advanced features like AI Vision Camera, Face Unlock and Fingerprint Sensor for Security, Latest Android OS, Fast Processor etc.

If the screen is broken within 100 days, replace it for free

The smartphone comes with a special VIP offer where customers can avail a free one-time replacement of the broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying any service charges.

“We are confident that the Vision 2S will be a huge success with enhanced capabilities and trendy features to help customers meet their digital needs, be it for study or entertainment,” Talapatra said.

“The evolutionary categorization of Vision 2S continues our legacy of democratizing technology for the masses and enriching the consumer smartphone experience at an affordable price,” he added.

While meeting the millennial aspirations of the Tier 3 and below market, the itel Vision 2S is packed with premium features that will give consumers a magical experience. Packs a 5000mAh battery to give users 24 days of standby and 25 hours of talktime.

The new smartphone is equipped with a 2.5D curved full laminated display with 6.5-inch HD + waterdrop and in-cell technology. It tops with a screen ratio of up to 90 percent which will make the picture wider and an aspect ratio of both three-dimensional and 20: 9. It is equipped with 1600 * 720 pixel resolution for watching immersive and bright videos.

Advanced AI Power Master provides intelligent and automated energy management that automatically saves batteries by assisting in power saving mode, sleep mode, application energy management, application activation, AI screen light management and more.

On the back, the smartphone packs a dual AI camera with an 8MP primary sensor. It plays a 5MP camera for selfies with AI Beauty mode, which enhances the picture experience to ensure a bright and clear selfie even in low light areas.

Running on the latest Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system, the Vision 2S is supported by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor for excellent multitasking performance.

In terms of memory configuration, the phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes with dual security features like Fast Face Unlock and Multi Feature Fingerprint Sensor to unlock.

The device is available in three gradient tones namely Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue and Deep Blue.