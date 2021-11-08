Iti Admission 2021: Iti Admission 2021: Iti Bihar Admission Counseling schedule announced for 25000+ seats, check here – iti Bihar Admission 2021 Counseling schedule announced, first round will start from 9th November

Highlights Bihar ITI Admission 2021 Counseling Schedule Announced.

Round-1 counseling will run from 9 to 18 November.

The results of the second round will be announced on December 12.

ITI Bihar Admission 2021 Counseling: The Bihar Joint Entrance Competition Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the dates required for counseling for Bihar ITI Admission 2021. The first phase of the online counseling process will begin on November 9, 2021. The Board has issued an official notification of the counseling schedule on their official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.



ITI admissions will be given to more than 25000 seats

BCECEB will conduct the admission process for approximately 25464 seats. Round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on November 24, 2021. Bihar ITI Entrance Examination was held on 05th September 2021 and results were declared on 22nd September. Candidates who have passed this examination can register and fill the Choice in the first phase of counseling process from 9th to 18th November.

Counseling will be done in two rounds

According to the official instructions, the board will conduct counseling in three rounds, round 1, round 2 and mop-up round, respectively. The results of the second allotment will be released on December 12, 2021. However, the registration date for the mop-up round will be announced in due course.

Documents required for counseling

Must have rank card, admission card, passport size photograph, verification slip, allotment order, EWS or any other category certificate. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding Bihar ITI Counseling Date 2021.

ITI Bihar Admission 2021: Remember these dates

Seat Matrix – 7 November 2021

Round 1 Choice Filling – 9 to 18 November 2021

Temporary seat allotment result – 24 November 2021

Document Verification – 25 to 30 November 2021

Round 2 Temporary Seat Allocation Result – 6 December 2021

Document Verification – 7 to 11 December 2021

Mop-up counseling registration will be announced soon

Bihar ITI Admission 2021 Counseling Schedule Notice

