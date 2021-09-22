Iti Admission 2021: Iti Admission 2021: Iti Haryana Admission Started, How to Pass 8th to 12th Application

Highlights ITI Haryana admission process started.

Apply online by September 30th.

Check out the eligible trade list here.

ITI Admission 2021 Registration: Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Haryana is going through the process of entry into engineering and non-engineering trades. Here candidates who have passed 8th, 10th and 12th can apply online for admission in the trade of their choice (ITI Admission 2021). Haryana ITI has a good opportunity to enter a total of 129 trades of one or two year course.



Candidates who want to get admission for one or two year ITI Diploma course for the academic session 2021-22 can visit the official website of Haryana ITI at itiharyanaadmissions.nic.in and fill up the online application. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2021. Prost

Details of ITI Institutions and Total Vacancies (ITI Institutions in Haryana)

Total number of State Institutions – 172

Total seats – 57716

Total number of private institutions – 200

Total seats – 28912

ITI Haryana Admission 2021: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITI Haryana mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, see the list of businesses available in all organizations on the ‘All Organizations’ page.

Step 3: Select district, occupation, business type from the list.

Step 4: Go to the new registration link and fill in the required details like eligibility, board, name and other personal details.

Step 5: Now login to profile and fill out the application and print or download.

Also read: BBAU Admission 2021: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Entrance Examination from 28th September, Schedule Announced

Keep these things in mind before entering

Candidates should prepare a quality list of their trades for which they want to apply. Candidates can select more than one district / business and submit option of maximum 15 businesses. In the selected trade, changes can be made in the entry form before the last date of filling the form. After applying, applicants can print or download the application by logging in to their profile before the application deadline. Finally business related information can be changed before clicking on the final confirmation button.

Also read: JNV Admission 2021: Admission process of Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th starts, apply like this, on this day JNVST

Important ITI Haryana Guidelines, check here

New registration direct link

Quality wise trade and period list