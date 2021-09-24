Iti Admission 2021: UP ITI Admission 2021: UP ITI Second List for 5 Lakh Seats Announced, Report by September 29 – up iti Admission 2021 Second Round Allocation Results Announced on scvtup.in

Highlights UP ITI Admission 2021 Second Allocation List Announced.

Report by September 29.

There will be access to about 5 lakh seats.

UP ITI Admission 2021 Second Round Allocation Results: State Vocational Training Council, Uttar Pradesh (SCVTUP) announced the results of the second phase for about 5 lakh seats in UP ITI on Friday, 240 September 2021. Candidates who had applied for ITI UP Admission 2021 can check the allotted college seat results by visiting the official website of SCVTUP www.scvtup.in.



UP ITI Admission 2021: Report till 29th September

After the announcement of the second allotment list, the admission process of the candidates included in this list has started. Candidates can get admission in Government and Private ITI Colleges (ITI Admission 2021) on the basis of this list (UP ITI Allocation Results 2021). Candidates included in the second allotment list issued by SCVTUP will have to report to the College on or before September 29, 2021. The direct link to check the distribution list is given below.

ITI Admission Allocation Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the allocation list of government or private entities.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter your registration number and date of birth here and click on submit.

Step 4: If admission is received, the result of call letter i.e. ITI allotment will open.

Step 5: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

Also read: ITI Admission 2021: ITI Haryana Admission starts, 8th to 12th pass apply like this, see details



Documents required for admission

Candidates selected in the first list will have to lodge a complaint with the college or institution allotted before the last date along with call letter, original and photocopy of relevant documents, original marksheet and photocopy, two passport site photographs. The Uttar Pradesh State Vocational Training Council (SCVT UP) has also released the ITI Admission 2021 Prospectus on its official website, click here to check-

Total ITI seats (UP ITI colleges and seats)

Number of Government ITI Colleges in UP – 305

The total number of seats in these state industrial training institutes is 1,19,831

Number of Private ITI Colleges in Uttar Pradesh – 2,749

Total seats in private industrial training institutes – 3,74,716

Also read: Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021: Government job in various positions including consultant, salary up to Rs. 65000 per month

P ITI Government Institution Removal Link

Link to UP ITI Private Institution Result

Official website