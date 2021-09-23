ITI Admission: ITI Bihar Results 2021: ITI Bihar Results Announced on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Counseling Soon – Iti Bihar Results 2021 announced on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Highlights Bihar ITI entrance test results announced

The ITI entrance exam was held on 05 September.

Counseling will begin shortly.

ITI Bihar results 2021, ITI Bihar entry 2021:ITI Bihar Results 2021 Announced. Candidates appearing for ITI course from Bihar Industrial Training Institute can now check their results (ITI Results 2021) by visiting the official website of BCECEB bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.



Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released Bihar ITICAT Rank Card on its official website on 23rd September 2021. The examination was conducted offline on 5 September 2021 at various examination centers across the state in strict compliance with the Covid 19 protocol.

The exam was conducted in two shifts- 11 am to 1:15 pm and 3:30 pm to 5:45 pm. How to download Rank Card and see the result of Bihar ITI 2021 can be seen below.

ITI Bihar Results 2021: Learn how to check ITI Bihar results here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board mentioned above bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Result Link’ in the Downloads section.

Step 3: A new page will open, login here with your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your Rank Card will open on the screen, check it.

Step 5: Candidates download their ‘ITI Result 2021 Rank Card’ and take printout for further reference.

Bihar ITI Admission 2021: Understand the following process too

As per the official instructions, the Board will release the counseling details (Bihar ITI Counseling) in due course. Bihar ITI examination is conducted once in a year for admission to ITI courses in various industrial training colleges of Bihar.

Bihar ITICAT 2021 Rank Card Download Direct Link

Official website