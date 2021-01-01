iti admissions 2021: UP ITI admissions results 2021: SCVTUP first list of UP ITI admissions announced, this is the link

Highlights The first allotment list of UP ITI Admission 2021 has been released.

Admission will be taken in government and private ITI colleges.

Report to the allotted college by September 15th.

UP ITI Admission Allocation Results 2021: The State Vocational Training Council, Uttar Pradesh (SCVTUP) on Friday, September 10, 2021 announced the allotment results of ITI Admission 2021 in Government and Private Colleges. Candidates who had applied for ITI admission for various trades can now check the allotted college seat results by visiting the official website of SCVTUP www.scvtup.in.



Admission to the first phase will be until September 15th

The first allotted list of candidates for admission in government ITI colleges and private ITI colleges for the 2021-22 session has been announced. Candidates included in the first allotment list announced by SCVTUP will have to report to the College on or before 15th September 2021. The direct link to check the distribution list is given below.

ITI Admission Allocation Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the allocation list of government or private entities.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter your registration number and date of birth here and click on submit.

Step 4: If admission is received, the result of call letter i.e. ITI allotment will open.

Step 5: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

Information will also be received on SMS

The council informs the candidates about the admission by sending a message to their registered mobile number. If not admitted, rank details will appear and the next list of applicants will have to wait. Candidates can contact on e-mail: [email protected], technical helpline: 0522-4150500, + 91-7897992063 or any other information on 0522-4047658, + 91-9628372929 (Whatsapp) for necessary help.

Documents required for admission

Candidates selected in the first list will have to report to the allotted college or institution along with call letter, original and photocopy of relevant documents, original marksheet and photocopy, two passport site photographs before the last date.

UP ITI colleges and private colleges and total number of seats (UP ITI colleges and seats)

Number of Government ITI Colleges in UP – 305

The total number of seats in these state industrial training institutes is 1,19,831

Number of Private ITI Colleges in Uttar Pradesh – 2,749

Total seats in private industrial training institutes – 3,74,716

UP ITI Government Institution Result Link

Link to UP ITI Private Institution Result

Official website