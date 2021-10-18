iti Job: NALCO Recruitment 2021: Here is recruitment for 12th pass and ITI people, Salary up to Rs. 70,000 – NALCO Recruitment 2021 for Helm Operator Posts, check job details

Highlights NALCO Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

12th pass ITI candidates should apply.

Apply by October 31.

NALCO Recruitment 2021: National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) has invited online applications to fill the vacancies of HEMM operators. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NALCO. The last date to submit online application is 31st October or earlier.



There is a golden opportunity for the candidates who have passed XII and ITI. In this recruitment drive (NALCO Jobs) 2 posts of SUPT (HEMM Operator) and 4 posts of JOT (HEMM Operator) will be filled. For important information about NALCO Recruitment 2021, a direct link to the notification is given below. TO grade will include SUPT for 12 months before placement and then JOT for 18 months.

Who can apply?

Passed 12th (HSC) with ITI certificate from NCTVT or SCTE and VT. Also, a heavy driver’s license is required. According to the official instruction, ‘a valid first aid certificate should be obtained during the training, if it has not already been obtained’. Although no experience is required to apply for the SUPT (HEMM Operator) position, applicants for the JOT (HEMM Operator) position must have SUPT and EOAT training at NALCO.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be a maximum of 27 years of age on 28 February 2021. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee. All other candidates have been given concessions.

Find out how much you will earn

Skill Upgradation Practical Training (SUPT) (AEMM Operator) – A stipend of Rs.

Junior Operating Trainee – Rs. 15000 stipend for 12 months and Rs. 15500 stipend for 6 months. After training, Salary TO grade regular pay scale will be given up to Rs. 29500 – 3% – Rs.

