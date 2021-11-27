iti Jobs: ITI Recruitment 2021: No Exam! PSPCL has announced 600 vacancies for this post, see details here – pspcl Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Lineman Posts, See Details

Highlights Hundreds of posts are vacant in Punjab Electricity Department.

ITI people can apply online.

The last date for submission of applications is 15th December, 2021.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued notification for Lineman Recruitment 2021 in Wireman or Electrician Trade. Hundreds of vacancies will be filled for lineman trainee training posts here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL, pspcl.in. The last date for submission of applications is 15th December, 2021.



A total of 600 posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. According to the amended Apprenticeship Act 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992, the training period will be one year. Note: Preference will be given to domicile or domicile candidates of Punjab. If Punjab resident or domicile candidate is not available then other state candidates will be considered. The notification of PSPCL Recruitment 2021 is given below.

Vacancy Details (PSPCL Vacancy 2021 Details)

General – 366 posts

SC – 150 posts

BC – 60 posts

PWD (deaf only) – 24 posts

Total number of vacancies – 600

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be accredited from ITI NCVT or SCVT in Wireman or Electrician Trade.

PSPCL Recruitment Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Merit will be created on the basis of marks obtained in ITI of Wireman or Electrician Trade. No importance will be given to those with higher education.

PSPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Learn How To Apply

Click on the link ‘Apprentice Training of Lineman Session 2021’ on the homepage of the official website pspcl.in. A new window will open, here candidates will now have to click on the New Registration tab. You will need to register with your name, Aadhaar number and mobile number. Fill out the application form after registration. Your form will be submitted, keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Link

Official website