ITI Jobs: More than 100 vacancies in NPCIL for ITI Pass, they will get stipend, will be recruited directly in this trade – npcil apprentice recruitment 2021 for iti pass on npcilcareers.co.in

Highlights NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Candidates who have passed ITI should apply.

The last date to apply online is September 13.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited applications for various Trade Apprentice Recruitment (NPCIL Recruitment 2021) including Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Welder. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25th August 2021 to 13th September 2021.



A total of 107 vacancies in various trades will be filled through NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Drive. To apply online, one has to visit the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in. Before applying, please read the following information and instructions carefully.

Vacancy Details (NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details)

Fitter – 30

Turner – 04

Machinist – 04

Electrician – 30

Electronic Mechanic – 30

Welder – 04

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 05

Who can apply?

Candidates who have obtained ITI pass certificate in the respective trade can apply. Selection of eligible candidates for the trainee will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI. See instructions for more details.

Age range

On 13 August 2021, the age of the applicant should be minimum 14 years and maximum age 24 years.

Also Read: NIACL Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of Vacancies for Graduates, 60,000 Salary + Benefits

You will get so much stipend

Candidates pursuing one year ITI (ITI pass certificate) certificate course will be paid Rs. 7700 and candidates pursuing two year ITI certificate course will be paid Rs. 8855 per month.

Also read: Constable Jobs 2021: ITBP GD Constable Job Opportunity, Learn How To Apply Online

How to apply?

First of all, the candidate has to register on the web portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at apprenticeship.org or apprenticeship.gov.in. Through which one has to apply for the respective trade. Establishment registration no. Applications will not be accepted unless the application is submitted in the Establishment ID.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website