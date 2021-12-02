Iti Pass Jobs: ITI Recruitment 2021: More than 1200 Bumper Vacancies for ITI with 8th, 10th of NCL, see details – NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 to fill total 1295 vacancies, check details

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Northern Coalfields Limited, (NCL), a subsidiary of Mini Ratna Company and Coal India Limited, has invited applications for trainee recruitment in various units in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. More than 1200 vacancies for Welder, Fitter, Electrician and Motor Mechanic trades will be filled through this recruitment (NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021). The notification of NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 has been published on the official website apprenticeshipindia.org.



According to the official notification, online application for NCL Apprentice Recruitment will start from 06 December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the website on or before 20th December 2021. Full details of apprentice recruitment and direct link of notification are given below.

Vacancy Details (NCL Apprentice Candidate Vacancy Details)

Welder – 88

Fitter – 685

Electrician – 430

Motor Mechanic 9- 2

Total Posts – 1295

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

For welders (gas and selective) – 8th pass from any recognized board. ITI Certificate in Welder Trade from UPV or MP based organization accredited by NCVT or SCVT.

Electrician – 10th pass and ITI certificate in electrician trade from UP or MP based institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT.

Fitter – 10th pass from a recognized board and ITI in fitter trade from an UP or MP based organization recognized by NCVT / SCVT.

Motor Mechanic – 10th pass and ITI pass certificate in Motor Mechanic trade from UP or MP based institute accredited by NCVT or SCVT.

Age range

Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 16 years and maximum age of 24 years. You can visit the instructions link below for more details.

Selection Process for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Applicants will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in all the semesters of ITI.

Do you know how to apply?

Visit the Apprenticeship Portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.org. Applicants are required to register on the Apprentice Candidate Portal by completing the Apprentice Candidate Profile and uploading the relevant documents. Apply for Apprentice Training on the Apprentice Training Portal with the help of Registration Number, now find Northern Coalfields Ltd. Against Eligible Trades.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification