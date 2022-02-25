ITI Results 2022: MIS ITI 1st and 2nd year results published on ncvtmis.gov.in, this is the link

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Management Information System (MIS) First Year and Second Year Results (NCVT MIS Results) 2022 has been released. Candidates appearing for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semester exams can now check and download their results by visiting the official website of NCVT, ncvtmis.gov.in. To download the marksheet, candidates are required to enter their application number, roll number and date of birth details.NCVT MIS ITI 1st and 2nd year examinations were conducted in August-September 2021. Its marksheets (NCVT MIS marksheets) can be downloaded from the NCVT website. An easy way to check the results and a direct link to download the results is given below.

Here’s how to check results (NCVT MIS Results 2022)

Step 1: To view the results, first visit NCVT’s official website ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Trainee’ link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Choose your roll number and exam system and semester here.

Step 5: Your NCVT ITI Result 2022 will open, check your Result.

Step 6: Download it and print out for further reference.

Click on this direct link to check NCVT ITI Result 2022-

In fact, every year a large number of students take admission in various ITI diploma courses in various trades (technical and non-technical) under government and private ITIs. The institute conducted semester and annual examinations. This year too, a large number of students sat for the NCVT MIS ITI semester exams.

