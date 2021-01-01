Itik Tik Roshan fighter Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s body made for Tik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a photo while working out. Hrithik Roshan’s picture has caused panic on social media. In fact, Hrithik has shared a photo from his Instagram account that has made him a gorgeous ‘fighter’ body. Hrithik Roshan’s biceps are clearly visible in the picture. From fans to Bollywood celebs Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Suzanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, many stars have reacted to Hrithik’s picture. Along with Hrithik’s acting, fans are also appreciating his physique and dance. Hrithik is currently working on his next film ‘Fighter’.

In this photo, Hrithik is showing his biceps, which is amazing. Sharing this picture, Hrithik wrote, ‘Say Bollywood Biceps Ki Jai.’ Hrithik’s fans also love this picture of him. Ranveer Singh has also commented on Hrithik’s picture. Ranveer wrote harshly while commenting on Hrithik’s picture. Apart from Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar has also written a caption commenting on Hrithik’s picture.



Earlier, Hrithik shared some photos of himself in Instagram Stories, sharing which he wrote, ‘Ready for action’ and ‘Yes, go ahead and punch me.

We will tell you that Hrithik Roshan last appeared in the superhit action movie ‘War’. The film stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role along with Hrithik. ‘Fighter’ is also a fighting action film and Deepika Padukone will be seen on the big screen for the first time with Hrithik.