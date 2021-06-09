ITR e-filing 2.0 portal: New features and a step-by-step guide to use new Income Tax website



India’s Income Tax division launched its new earnings tax e-filing portal on Monday which comes with a lot of new features and is predicted to give a smarter and smoother Income Tax Return (ITR) submitting expertise to the customers. Saying the launch of its new portal, the earnings tax division tweeted, “We proudly current to our valued taxpayers, the new e-Submitting portal http://incometax.gov.in. Designed along with your comfort in thoughts, the portal gives features to make your e-filing expertise smoother, easier & smarter. You Come First, At all times!”

Now that the new portal is up and operating, many are questioning how to use the new website and what are the new features that it entails. If you’re a taxpayer, then right here is a guide that may show you how to be taught to use the new website within the easiest method attainable.

Easy steps to how to use the new website

When you go to the new portal’s residence web page, listed here are the steps which clarify how one can use the new portal earlier than logging in-:

Step-1-On the highest of the web page you may click on on the relevant tabs to view steerage on how to file an ITR, relevant varieties, deductions, refund standing and rather more.

Step-2-When you scroll down the web page you may view providers like e-verification, hyperlink Adhar, know your refund standing and ITR standing.

Step-3- Additional you may scroll down to entry the user-friendly part that has interactive movies to guide you thru the website together with the person handbook and FAQs.

Now to avail all of the providers supplied by the new website, you want to register with the new portal. When you log in you get entry to varied providers like-:

1. E-file helps you fill out varieties, file returns and e-pay your tax.

2. Authorised accomplice tab permits you to discover your e-return middleman and chartered accountant.

3. On the new website beneath the providers menu you get providers like rectification, refund/reissue and many others.

4. Aside from that, you too can see the pending motion menu that permits you to full any unfinished continuing and the grievance menu that helps in speedy decision of any drawback.

New features that the e-filing portal gives

The new e-portal has provide you with some features to guarantee hassle-free ITR submitting. These features include-:

Position-based user-friendly dashboard

Safe and a number of choices to login

Chatbot to reply all queries

A number of strategies to pay taxes on the portal

Enhanced assist part with person manuals and movies

Simple to use ITR utility

Not simply these, however the new portal may also provide you with an all-new cell app that may assist the taxpayer to avail varied tax-related providers on the go.

The new portal additionally gives a number of different vital providers like e-verify, linking Aadhaar with PAN, epay tax, confirm PAN and many extra. With the target of enhancing the person expertise, the earnings tax division now expects higher reference to the taxpayers and speedy grievance redressal for its customers.