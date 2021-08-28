itr e Last date for filing ITR: Last date for filing income tax returns is 30th September

Filing of income tax return Filing of Income Tax Return: The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22) expires on September 30, 2021. Late or revised income tax returns can now be filed by January 31, 2022. The central government has extended the last date for filing income tax returns from July 31 to September 30.

Infosys has been given till September 15 Deadline for filing ITR: There is a fear of extending the deadline for filing income tax returns due to a problem with the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given Infosys until September 15 to create a new e-filing portal for the income tax department. Infosys has been asked to resolve all issues by then.

Paying income tax This means that ordinary people are being given only 15 days to file their income tax returns. After this, they may be given an opportunity to file an income tax return by paying a late fee. The number of people filing income tax returns in the country is over 5 crore and chartered accountants feel that not all people can file income tax returns in just 15 days from the income tax e-filing website.

Date of filing For this reason, many experts believe that the government may extend the deadline for filing income tax returns. Representatives of the Society of Chartered Accountants said that given the current status of the income tax e-filing portal, it seems that the date for filing income tax returns could be extended. Last year, the central government extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the general public four times. First it was extended from 31st July to 30th November, then it was 30th December and finally people were allowed to file income tax returns till 10th January 2021.

