ITR Refund: How to check your Income Tax Refund status

The Income Tax Division not too long ago introduced that it has issued refunds of over Rs. 12,038 crore to greater than 10.83 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2021, to April 26, 2021.

An earnings tax refund is due to a taxpayer if he has paid taxes increased when put next to his precise tax legal responsibility. When a taxpayer claims a refund in his return of earnings, the tax division processes such a return, and the taxpayer would obtain an intimation from CPC below Part 143(1) which is able to verify the quantum of refund that the taxpayer is eligible to obtain.

There are two methods one can observe their earnings tax refund status.

On the earnings tax e-filing web site

On the TIN NSDL web site

How to check Income Tax Refund status: By way of an e-filing web site

Go to the earnings tax e-filing portal.

Log in to the e-Submitting web site with a Consumer ID, Password, Date of Delivery / Date of Incorporation, and Captcha.

Go to My Account and click on on “Refund/Demand Status”.

Choose ‘Income Tax Returns’ from the drop-down menu and click on on submit.

Now click on on your acknowledgment quantity, For FY 2019-20, the evaluation yr is AY 2020-21.

A brand new webpage will seem on your display screen exhibiting full particulars of your ITR submitting – from the date of ITR filed to ITR processed and the date of issuing a refund.

How to check Income Tax Refund status: By way of the NSDL web site

Click on right here which takes you to the NSDL web site for checking the refund status.

The under display screen seems the place you’ll be able to feed in particulars of your PAN, the AY, and the picture showing on the display screen after which click on on “Submit”.

