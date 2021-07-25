It’s a 2-Team A.L. East Race. The Yankees Aren’t One of Them.

BOSTON – Imagine if all the baseball we’ve seen this season has never been played. If you love the Yankees, especially after another humble weekend at Fenway Park, you might like this idea: wipe it off and start fresh.

Of course, that really happened last year, with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of the first 102 games ahead of a fanless mini-season. Their absence was keenly felt here, where history and a sense of community are so central to the experience.

“Last year wasn’t baseball, in my opinion,” Red Sox designate hitter JD Martinez said recently. “Sixty games, man. It was just weird. It wasn’t fun. We could hear the cars passing on the highway. I had never heard this before; that’s how it is calm.

“It’s just different when you’ve got fans there, when it’s all back to normal – that’s what you play for.”