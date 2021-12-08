It’s a Christmas Sweater on a T. Rex: You Sure You Want to Call It Ugly?

But Mr Patel suggested going “a little bigger” than just a gift-shop sweater.

“Let’s just put a Christmas jumper on the dinosaur,” he recalled.

Ms. Treasure presented the idea to the museum’s board of trustees, which approved it. Ms. Treasure said she especially liked T. Rex recommends wearing a Christmas jumper – a glamorous highlight of the holiday season that self-deprecating Britons are beginning to accept.

The entire process of weaving a sweater that would fit dinosaurs took about 100 hours to complete, she said. Mr Patel said the first sweater was too big. Getting a turtleneck on a dinosaur’s head was also a problem, Mr Patel said, recalling them trying to push and pull stuff.

He finally decided to attach the zipper to the back of the sweater. During the fitting process, museum technician T. While Rex’s movements were paused, Mr. Patel and his staff measured the dinosaurs using a large step ladder and extra-long measuring tape.

On Monday, Shri. Patel and his staff arrived early at the museum to give the sweater a finishing touch, measuring about four feet around the neck, nine and a half feet around the shoulders and only 10 feet around the body.

On Twitter, T in a sweater. Rex’s images met with cheerful reactions.

“The most heartbreaking news of the year,” One person wrote.

“Jurassic Park / Home Alone Crossover Looks Great,” Written by Michael Moran, A British tabloid journalist.