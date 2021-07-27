It’s a Grizzly Bear Survival Program. For Grizzly Bears.

These two, however, ended up at Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter, near the town of Smithers, the only place in the Western Hemisphere that raises orphan grizzly bears until they are big enough to be released back to the wild. If all goes well, the cubs will live there until next spring, fattening up and learning life skills from their human caregiver.

At that point, Dr. Ciarniello will meet them once again to fit them with battery-operated radio collars. Then, she will release them into the wilderness near where they were orphaned. Her goal is to track them for several years to see how they do, hoping that they can avoid the conflicts with humans that led to their mother’s death.

“We want to give these bears the best chance for survival,” Dr. Ciarniello said. “We want to set them up for success.”

The plan is to release bears that steer clear of humans, unlike the grizzly that attacked and then terrorized a sleep-deprived man for several nights in a row at a mining camp near Nome, Alaska, earlier this week. The man was rescued by chance when a Coast Guard helicopter happened to fly past.

Dr. Ciarniello’s project, financed by the Vancouver-based Grizzly Bear Foundation, is the world’s first long-term scientific study to determine whether raising orphan grizzlies for return to the wild makes sense. Ideally, a “rewilded” cub thrives and eventually has offspring of its own. But a less rosy scenario is that it spends a year in captivity only to die in the wild before it can add to the gene pool.