It’s a lie that my father doesn’t like beautiful women; Referring to Salim Khan’s two marriages, Salman Khan said

Superstar Salman Khan while talking about his father said that it is a lie that my father does not like beautiful women. During this his father was also present.

Superstar Salman Khan has worked in many hit films. His father Salim Khan wrote superhit films like Jazeer, Don and Sholay. Salim Khan is often in the news, whether it is his friendship with Javed Akhtar or the separation of the two later, there is a lot of discussion in everything about him. Apart from this, he is also in a lot of discussion about his personal life. In the year 1981, Salim Khan had decided to marry Helen.

Salim Khan had four children during this period. In such a situation, this sudden step was also discussed a lot. Salman had also expressed his displeasure about this in the interview. Salman himself had told that he was very close to his mother and when Salim Khan used to come late, he did not like it at all. Despite this, his mother accepted all these things and with time the despair ended.

Talking about his father, Salman once said in an interview with ‘DNA’, ‘If someone says that he is not interested in beautiful women, either he is lying or is completely wrong. In my opinion, women are the most beautiful and most interesting creations in the world. It is very important to love and respect them at the same time. Salim Khan had also agreed to these things of Salman and after hearing this, he started laughing very fast. However, later Salman also started looking a bit uncomfortable after saying this.

Talking about both the wives Salma and Helen, Salim Khan had said, ‘I am lucky that I have two wives and both live very peacefully. There would be nothing wrong with it if all this had happened a few years ago. Although in the beginning there was some tussle between the two. Both my wives are very beautiful and now they also live very peacefully. Being in love twice is like an accident. Because you never thought before. This has happened to me twice. I even survived that accident. I wouldn’t tell anyone that this is a way to live. Usually this doesn’t happen at all.