Its A Silly Excuse Harbhajan Slams Bowling Coach Bharat Arun For Blaming Toss For Team India Failure In T20 World Cup Watch Video

Harbhajan said, ‘I am not aware that any injured player was taken away on the ground that he would recover. But I think it’s time to make some changes. Let the selectors do their job.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh does not agree with Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun’s argument that if India had won the toss, things would have been different for them in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Harbhajan Singh even said that players should focus only on their game. Instead of becoming selectors themselves, they should be allowed to do their work.

Harbhajan was asked in a channel show, ‘Like the 2019 ODI World Cup, the team was preparing something different for the T20 World Cup, but played something else. Dropped Yuzvendra Chahal on the last occasion. Even Deepak Chahar was worked hard, but he too was left out. Shreyas Iyer left. By telling the selectors that they would be fit, they were replaced by players who were not completely fit. Be it Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Varun Chakravarthy. Has the selection criteria changed for these players? For some, a measure is something. Is there a measure for anyone?’

On this question, Harbhajan said, ‘Look, I am not aware that any injured player was taken on the basis that he would be fine. But I think it’s time to make some changes. Let the selectors do their job. Players should focus on their game instead of becoming selectors themselves.

He said, ‘If you yourself start becoming a selector, then there is no work left for the selector. If the team management or those above the team management, they will select the team, then what is the work of the selectors?’ He further said, ‘I believe let the selectors do their job. You just see how to run the team. How to take the team forward He should be.’

Harbhajan said, ‘Just now I heard that bowling coach Bharat Arun said that if we had won the toss, we would have done this, they would have done it. Look, these are all later things. Even if you win the toss, you think that you have to bat first. Whether or not Chennai Super Kings won on the same ground by batting first. He scored 190 runs.

Harbhajan said, ‘I mean to say that you have to score runs. It has to be admitted that we didn’t play good cricket. Accept the fact that we haven’t played the kind of cricket we could have played. We did not live up to the expectations we had. It’s a simple matter. There is no but but thing in this that if we had won the toss, we would have won the match.

Harbhajan said, ‘It is not so. Not many teams won the toss but won the match. Such things are done by those teams, which are probably being built now. India team is a strong team. Champion team. If their coaches make such excuses, then it is not a valid thing. It’s not right.’ “It can happen to any team,” he said. This is not a problem. So go ahead. This is a lesson. Do not make further statements like this. Try to play better cricket than this.